HCPH | Harris County COVID-19 Case Count (FRI – 15:00)

As of March 27, 2020 (3:00 p.m.), Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 25 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 160 positive cases, including one COVID-19 related death, reported on March 19, 2020. HCPH is also confirming that 14 of our total patients have recovered. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.

Harris County Public Health updates our case counts daily at 3:00 p.m. and keeps an ongoing list of case statuses on our website. For the complete list of Harris County confirmed case information with status details, please visit: www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19. Starting next week, HCPH will have a community dashboard on their COVID-19 page that will be updated every 24-hours.

Harris County now has community spread. Community spread refers to cases without travel history and we do not know the source of transmission which makes it harder to identify and contain the virus. We need the public’s help to prevent further community spread.

Public health officials urge our residents to strictly follow the guidance provided March 24, 2020 by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner until April 3, 2020 (unless otherwise noted). For the complete guidance order from Harris County Judge, please visit https://www.readyharris.org/Stay-Home.

Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department have opened testing sites to the general public. For more information and to see whether you may need further assessment or need to be test for #COVID19, please visit https://covcheck.hctx.net/. Thank you to our local HealthTech company Luminare that partnered with Harris County to launch the online screening platform for our regional testing site.

Visit www.readyharris.org and www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19 to learn more about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and how you can help stop the spread.