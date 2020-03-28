Eighth Harris County Sheriff’s Office Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to eight.

One of the two most recent cases is a sergeant is in his early 70s, who works in patrol. His last day on duty was March 18. He is now quarantined at home.

The second recent case is a male deputy in his mid-50s and is a part-time employee assigned to the property room. His last day on duty was March 12. He is now quarantined at home.

Previously reported cases include:

A male deputy in his late 20s, who is now quarantined at home

A female deputy in her late 20s, who is now quarantined at home

A male deputy in his early 30s, who is now quarantined at home.

A male civilian clerk employee in his late 20s, who is being treated at a local hospital.

A male deputy in his late 60s, who is quarantined at home.

A female deputy in her late 20s, who is quarantined at home.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including a 14-day quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the jail’s inmate population.