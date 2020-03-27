Sixth Harris County Sheriff’s Office Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 26, 2020 – One Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to six.

The most recent case is a male deputy in his late 20s, who last reported for duty on Saturday, March 21. He is now quarantined at home. This deputy works in the Operations side of the Harris County Jail’s 1200 Baker Street building, where he has limited contact with inmates.

Previously reported cases include:

A female deputy in her late 20s, who is now quarantined at home

A male deputy in his early 30s, who is now quarantined at home.

A male civilian clerk employee in his late 20s, who is being treated at a local hospital.

A male deputy in his late 60s, who is quarantined at home.

A female deputy in her late 20s, who is quarantined at home.

The Sheriff’s Office is working wi th Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including a 14-day quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the jail’s inmate population. However, 15 inmates are in quarantine because of symptoms that required testing. Those test results are pending. Four inmates so far have tested negative for the virus.