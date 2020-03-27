Oakbend Medical Center Revises Visitation Policy During Covid-19 Pandemic  

Richmond, Tx….OakBend Medical Center has revised its visitation hours during the COVID-19 Pandemic and these changes will remain in effect until further notice:

Effective March 27, 2020 there will be no visitors allowed to enter our facilities, with the follow exceptions:

ER patients are allowed one visitor;

Labor and Delivery patients are allowed one significant other;

Disabled patients or other patients that need medical assistance are allowed one caretaker;

Any one that is an exception to the visitor policy will be screened before being allowed to enter.

Our patients, community and our staff are very important to us and we have not made this decision lightly. We understand that this will be a difficult change for our patients and their loved ones; however, the number of increased COVID-19 patients in the Greater Houston and surrounding area has made it necessary to make visitation changes.

