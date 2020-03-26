MJ Hegar Urges U.S. Senate to Continue Work On Ensuring Working Texans & Texas Hospitals Get Needed Relief 

MJ Hegar issued the following statement on the relief package and urged Washington to continue working to make workers whole and provide necessary health care resources to meet the demands of the pandemic:

“With millions of Texans feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Texas hospitals and health care workers already feeling the strain, every day without relief is a day too long. The relief package is a step forward, but the work is far from over,” said MJ Hegar. “We need Washington to put workers and small businesses first, support but also hold large corporations and their CEOs to strict transparency and accountability measures, and rush additional resources to our hospitals and health care workers as they continue to serve on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Below are immediate actions MJ is calling for: