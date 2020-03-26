2020 Crime Stoppers Houston’s Heroes Awards Luncheon Cancelled Due to COVID-19

HOUSTON (March 26, 2020) – Given the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the cancellation of events and gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks and the rapidly changing dynamics around COVID-19, Crime Stoppers of Houston is cancelling their May 7, 2020 annual Houston’s Heroes Awards Luncheon.

“While it is certainly important that our community continues to honor and recognize its heroes, in light of the pandemic, honors that require a gathering must be pushed back to a later time in the year. It is our hope that the safety and health of all become our unified number one focus and that when we return to life as normal, a much larger celebration for these Houston heroes will ensue,” says Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious. “As a non-profit that completely relies on community donations and the proceeds of events like our Heroes luncheon to meet our operating needs and the mission of Crime Stoppers, this decision has significant consequences for our team. That said, the well-being of all will always trump our need for funding.”

The Heroes being honored this year include:

The Johnny Klevenhagen Award: Commander James Dale, Houston Police Department Vice Division

The Fenner Weller Award: State Representative Jim Murphy

The Leiv Platou Award: Hazem Ahmed, Crime Stoppers Board Member

The Corporate Citizen Award: H-E-B

The Safe School Award: Jerri Duddlesten Moore

The Women Who Shape Houston Award: Brigitte Kalai

The Partner of the Year Award: Lawrence and Linda Levy

Over the next weeks, Crime Stoppers of Houston will recognize the incredible community contributions of these Heroes through social media video highlights.

Visit crime-stoppers.org for more information.