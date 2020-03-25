YMCA of Greater Houston and Houston Food Bank Partner on Food Distribution

WHAT:

For over 130 years, The YMCA of Greater Houston has been committed to the health of more than half a million Houstonians. To continue its mission, the Y in partnership with the Houston Food Bank will spearhead efforts to distribute food to those who need it most during this pandemic. Food distribution will occur at the Brenda and John Duncan YMCA and Alief Family YMCA Thurs., Mar. 26. Times for distribution vary per location.