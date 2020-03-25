The YMCA of Greater Houston has transitioned some of their locations into “Essential Personnel Child Care Sites,” offering childcare services to all essential workers

As concerns grow hourly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures hinder many parents' work availability, YMCA of Greater Houston continues to implement ways they can continue to serve their community.

Eligibility requirements for the essential childcare program include:

Children of emergency first responders such as police force, firefighters, EMS, medical personnel, city or county staff responding to the crisis, grocery store staff, pharmacy employees, and others providing critical services to the community during this time.

Proof of employment must be provided upon first check-in.

Ages 12 months – 12 years are welcomed, with varying locations servicing different age ranges. Please click here for a full list of locations.

The program will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Youth will participate in a wide array of fun enrichment activities such as arts, crafts, games, literacy, STEAM and more. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks will be provided by the Houston Food Bank.

The YMCA of Greater Houston has also partnered with St. Luke’s Health, Kelsey-Seybold and Houston Food Bank to provide childcare for their employees’ children.