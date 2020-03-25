Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Urge the President to Support Gov. Abbott’s Disaster Declaration Request

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), on Tuesday urged President Trump to support Governor Abbott’s request for a major disaster declaration for COVID-19. If granted, the declaration would allow FEMA to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), medical and testing supplies, medical response personnel, and hospital beds for Texans. The letter follows their letter to President Trump on March 13 urging FEMA and SBA to coordinate with state and local officials in Texas following the President’s national emergency declaration.

In the letter, they wrote:

“Of particular concern is a growing lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses, first responders, and other heroes who have risen to the occasion. As the number of confirmed cases rise, Texas faces shortages of medical personnel, hospital beds, and medical equipment, especially ventilators.”

“Federal assistance is necessary to save lives, protect public health, and lessen the threat of an even larger disaster. We respectfully urge you to support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration.”

The letter may be viewed here and below. For more information and additional resources, visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.

March 24, 2020

The Honorable Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for a major disaster declaration as a result the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19. As you know, Governor Abbott declared a State of Disaster in Texas on March 13, 2020. He has also taken swift action to support local communities dealing with the outbreak. Unfortunately, the size and severity of the outbreak is so significant that the State of Texas is no longer able to effectively respond without federal assistance.

On March 19, the Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services issued a “public health disaster” for the first time in over 100 years. As of March 24, there are more than 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight resulting fatalities. Our state and local officials recognize the growing threat of the virus to their constituents and have submitted nearly 500 local disaster declarations. Of particular concern is a growing lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses, first responders, and other heroes who have risen to the occasion. As the number of confirmed cases rise, Texas faces shortages of medical personnel, hospital beds, and medical equipment, especially ventilators.

Federal assistance is necessary to save lives, protect public health, and lessen the threat of an even larger disaster. We respectfully urge you to support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration. We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices with any questions.

Sincerely,

/s/