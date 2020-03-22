Texas Veterans Commission continues assistance to veterans via virtual meetings

AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) values the health and safety of Texas veterans, their families, and spouses. To reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus, starting March 19, 2020 services provided by the TVC will be conducted virtually.

A listing of services is provided by city at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/about/office-locations/ .

Veterans may contact their local TVC representative by phone for Claims, Healthcare and Employment assistance.

TVC Claims Advisors help veterans in filing disability compensation claims with the VA. TVC Health Care Advocates provide assistance to veterans in resolving VA medical care issues including appointments, medication and treatment. Both TVC Claims and Healthcare staff assist veterans through the VA process, filing paperwork and advocate on behalf of the veteran resolving issues with the VA.

TVC Employment Services offer veterans assistance with resumes, applications, and job interview skills. Additionally, Employment Services works with employers to connect them with veteran job seekers.

Other TVC services and programs available to veterans and providers of veterans services include Education, Entrepreneur, Grants, Mental Health and Women Veterans.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, providing funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov .