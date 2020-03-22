TexansHelpingTexans: Texas Communities Working Together to Combat Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and throughout Texas, Texans from all walks of life are working together to meet the needs of their neighbors, friends, and communities. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today highlighted Texas’ communities and businesses working together in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As our state and our nation face unprecedented challenges with many unknowns, I’m grateful for the first responders, medical professionals, community leaders, and all those in Texas who are helping their fellow Texans in response to this dangerous and economically devastating virus,” Sen. Cruz said. “From the food banks working round the clock to keep shelves full, to the men and women doing their part to combat the severe blood shortage our nation is facing, it is times like these that I’ve never been more proud to call myself a Texan. We are a strong and resilient people. We have overcome enormous obstacles and coronavirus will be no different. Together, we can fight this pandemic and ultimately defeat it.”

Texans Providing Meals:

Texans Supporting First Responders:

Magnolia Pharmacy in Magnolia, is set to produce and distribute free, non-commercial, compound hand sanitizer to first responders.

Mighty Fine Burgers in Austin is offering free meals to first responders this weekend.

Texans Serving their Community:

A San Antonio native raised $10,000 online to help those who posted screenshots of their student-loan statements and past-due medical bills.

H-E-B donated $3 million to non-profits around Texas to help support the community.

Austin Energy has announced it will suspend shutting off utilities due to unpaid bills.

Brookshire’s the Texas based grocery store has dedicated the first hour of operation, a five percent daily discount, and free curbside to seniors in the community.

La Familia Cortez, owners of the popular restaurant, Mi Tierra, in San Antonio, opened up a drive-up shop for locals to come and buy the essentials.

How You Can Help:

The Red Cross has experienced blood donation shortages due to the outbreak. Sign up to give blood here.

has experienced blood donation shortages due to the outbreak. Sign up to give blood here. The Central Texas Food Bank has asked for donations while they experience a dramatic increase in the need for resources. Find out more information on how to donate here.

has asked for donations while they experience a dramatic increase in the need for resources. Find out more information on how to donate here. The Salvation Army is seeking donations for cleaning supplies. Donate by buying available supplies off of their Amazon wish list.

