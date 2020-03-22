Shen Yun Patrons

Dear Shen Yun Patron,

As you may be aware, in order to control the spread of COVID-19, Wortham Center has canceled all public performances and events, including Shen Yun show scheduled March 25-29.

Since its debut in 2006, Shen Yun dancers and musicians have performed in the Houston Theater District every year. Shen Yun has become an annual fixture in Houston’s cultural life.

Entirely non-profit, and independent of the Chinese regime, Shen Yun enjoys the artistic freedom in the U.S., enabling it to bring ancient Chinese traditions to the stage.

Unfortunately, you will miss Shen Yun this season. While canceling performances is necessary for the health of all our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers, it will be a major loss for the presenting organization. We ask you to consider donating the value of your tickets so we can continue to bring high quality performances like Shen Yun to the greater Houston area.

Please choose one of the following options:

1. DONATE YOUR TICKETS AND RECEIVE A TAX DEDUCTION FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF YOUR TICKETS

2. RECEIVE A 120% CREDIT TOWARDS ANY FUTUTRE SHEN YUN SHOWS

3. RECEIVE A REFUND FOR THE FULL VALUE OF YOUR TICKETS

Due to anticipated volume, we encourage you to use this link My Order Options to submit your selection online.

At this difficult time, we are thankful to be a part of the Houston arts community. If you would like to provide additional support to Shen Yun, please visit: https://www.shenyunperformingarts.org/support

Please contact info.houston@sufda.org with any questions or requests related to tickets.

It may take some time to handle all the requests, so we thank you for your patience.

Beside notification emails, updated announcements will be published at: https://www.shenyun.com/houston.

Southern USA Falun Dafa Association

Presenter of Shen Yun show in Houston

Contact: info.houston@sufda.org | 888-974-3698 | www.ShenYun.com/houston