Keep Sex Offender Registration in Texas

Each jurisdiction (50 states) has its own laws regarding sex offender registration requirements.

The Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) is an unprecedented public safety resource that provides the public with access to sex offender data nationwide. NSOPW is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and state, territorial and tribal governments, working together for the safety of adults and children. Dru Sjodin, a 22-year-old college student, was kidnapped and murdered by a registered sex offender. Visit www.nsopw.gov.

Sex Offender Registration in Texas

The Texas Sex Offender Registration Program (Chapter 62 of the Code of Criminal Procedure) is a sex offender registration and public notification law designed to protect the public from sex offenders. This law requires adult and juvenile sex offenders to register with the local law enforcement authority of the city they reside in or, if the sex offender does not reside in a city, with the local law enforcement authority of the county they reside in. Registration involves the sex offender providing the local law enforcement authority with information that includes, but is not limited to, the sex offender’s name and address, a color photograph, and the offense the offender was convicted of or adjudicated for. Registered sex offenders are required to periodically report to the local law enforcement authority to verify the accuracy of the registration information and to promptly report certain changes in the information as those changes occur. A sex offender who fails to comply with any registration requirement is subject to felony prosecution. Visit www.dps.texas.gov.

Opponents of Sex Offender Registries

The National Association for Rational Sexual Offense Laws (NARSOL) is against sex offender registries. “In September of 2016, NARSOL launched a project with the goal of creating dynamic, self-sustaining support groups around the country, specifically for registered citizens and their adult family members and closest friends who are impacted by our draconian sexual offense laws.” Visit wwwnarsol.org.

Do Sex Offenders Reoffend?

What’s the problem with statistics on whether sex offenders reoffend?

“Unfortunately, recidivism remains a difficult concept to measure, especially in the context of sex offenders. The surreptitious nature of sex crimes, the fact that few sexual offenses are reported to authorities and variation in the ways researchers calculate recidivism rates all contribute to the problem… Recidivism rates are typically based on officially recorded information, such as an arrest, criminal conviction or incarceration. Because these official statistics reflect only offenses that come to the attention of authorities, they are a diluted measure of reoffending. Research has clearly demonstrated that many sex offenses are never reported to authorities…It is also important to recognize that, once reported to law enforcement, only a subset of sex offenses result in the arrest of the perpetrator… As might be expected, child molesters were more likely than any other type of offender — sexual or nonsexual — to be arrested for a sex crime against a child following release from prison.” www.smart.gov.

Predators: Pedophiles, Rapists, and Other Sex Offenders by psychologist Anna Salter, an expert on sex offenders in the country, reports the following:

“The dry research figures only confirm what I have seen over and over in this field: there are a lot of sexual offenses out there and the people who commit them don’t get caught very often. When an offender is caught and has a thorough evaluation with a polygraph backup, he will reveal dozens, sometimes hundreds of offenses he was never apprehended for. In an unpublished study by Pamela Van Wyk, 26 offenders in her incarcerated treatment program entered the program admitting an average of 3 victims each. Faced with a polygraph and the necessity of passing it to stay in the treatment program, the next group of 23 men revealed an average of 175 victims each.”

Fact:Child sexual abuse is not rare. Retrospective research indicates that as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18. However, because child sexual abuse is by its very nature secretive, many of these cases are never reported. Visit www.nctsn.org.

Keep Sex Offender Registration.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.