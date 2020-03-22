Katy ISD Provides Thousands of Free Meals to Katy Children

Next Week, the District will add two new locations and hot food entrée option.

KATY [March 22, 2020] – Over the past week, Katy Independent School District has had the privilege to serve 33,102 meals, both breakfast and lunch, to Katy area families during this difficult time of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For this upcoming week, Katy ISD will move one meal distribution site and adding an additional school to expand our assistance to the community. The District will also provide a hot entrée in the lunch meal, beginning Tuesday, March 24. (The hot entrée is to expand the options, and the meal will remain grab and go style.)

“During this closure we want students to continue receiving their meals as well as the nutrients they need to stay healthy,” said Katy ISD Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Services, Donna Pittenger. “Children do not need to be enrolled in a Katy ISD school to receive the meals. We simply ask parents and children to come to one of our grab and go locations. Individuals will not be asked for proof of residency nor identification,” added Pittenger.

As a reminder, grab and go breakfast and lunches are available to all Katy area children, up to 18 years of age, free of charge. The meals are served at the campuses listed below from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All meals are provided curbside outside the campuses’ covered walkway area, where buses pickup and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.

Meal ‘Grab and Go’ Locations

Bear Creek Elementary: 4815 Hickory Downs Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Golbow Elementary: 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Dr, Katy, TX 77449

Hutsell Elementary: 5360 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Mayde Creek Elementary: 2698 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Elementary: 21603 Park Tree Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Paetow High School*: 23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy, TX 77493

Schmalz Elementary*: 18605 Green Land Way, Houston, TX 77084

Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd, Katy, TX 77449

West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

*Beginning Monday, March 23, curbside meal service will move from Bethke Elementary to Paetow High School. On Wednesday, March 25, Schmalz Elementary will begin distributing “grab and go” meals.

Parents, students and community members with additional questions, should email questions to coronavirus@katyisd.org