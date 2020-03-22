Hospitals, including Texas Children’s Emergency Centers, and Specialty Care locations are limited to one visitor over 18 years of age.

Beginning, Monday, March 23:

Siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed. There is no childcare available at any of our locations.

Additionally, all patients and visitors will be subject to screening upon arrival. Any ill visitor may be asked to leave.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics, Texas Children’s Urgent Care clinics and Texas Children’s Health Plan – The Centers for Children and Women highly encourage you to limit visitors to one individual over 18 years of age.

To help protect our patients and staff – if at all possible – we ask that you not bring siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age. Please know, we are here to care for any patient who needs us.

Pavilion for Women patients are limited to one visitor who must be screened upon arrival.

Patients arriving for labor and delivery are allowed one visitor over 18 years of age. This includes your labor support visitor, such as a spouse or partner. This will be the one visitor for your hospital stay, unless there is a medical indication for the visitor or patient.

o Any ill support visitor will not be allowed to accompany the patient during labor and delivery and will be asked to leave the hospital.

o Please be prepared to designate a new support visitor who is not exhibiting symptoms.