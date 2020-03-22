Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 5 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing overall total to 29

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 29.

The 5 new cases are:

A man in his 70s who was hospitalized and released, now recovering at home.

A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms and history of travel to a high incidence area, now recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 50 s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

A woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms, recovering at home.

A woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms recovering at home.

“Community spread is occurring throughout the Houston region, including Fort Bend County. Community members need to follow the social distancing ordinances issued by local, regional, and state leaders seriously. They are in place to help keep our residents safe and to minimize the impact on our healthcare system,” said Dr. Minter, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director and Local Health Authority. “If you are not sick, you do not need to be tested.”

What you can do:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential.Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. If you are in good health and have mild illness, stay home, and take care of yourself like you would for the flu. If symptoms worsen, call your doctor. Your doctor will help make the decision whether you should get tested for COVID-19 Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe Take care of your mental wellbeing during the outbreak of COVID-19. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. Things you can do to support yourself: Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs. Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. People with deafness or hearing loss can use their preferred relay service to call 1-800-985-5990. Reach out to your family, friends, or neighbors that may be vulnerable, while maintaining social distance. Leave a note under their door to brighten their day or ask them if they need any groceries, medications, or supplies picked up. Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@FortBendHealth) and check our website for regular updates (fbchealth.org/ncov)

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.