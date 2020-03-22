7 Steps That Could Make Prison Life Better for Your Loved One

The US has the highest incarceration rate in the whole world. There’s an entire range of discourse questioning why the U.S. has the highest prison population globally. From academics to activists, many are critiquing the practice.

If you happen to be one among the numerous U.S. citizens with a loved one in prison, do not feel alone. Be strong and support your loved one to cope better with prison life.

How You Can Help

Dr. Robert Morgan is currently the John G. Skelton, Jr. Regents Endowed Professor in Psychology at Texas Tech University (TTU). He also chairs the Department of Psychological Sciences and is the Director at the Institute for Forensic Science at TTU.

We mention him here because he has spent a lifetime offering psychosocial support to prison inmates. We offer you some tips based on Dr. Morgan’s suggestions.

1. The Best KIT For Your Loved One: Keep In Touch

Isolation is the single most domineering feeling when one is in prison. Please don’t add to that by ignoring your loved one who’s behind the bars. Do mark time to visit them as often as you can. Talk about everything that’s happening in the family, the neighborhood.

Help them stay connected to the world outside. On the one hand that helps dispel the feeling of isolation. On the other, it prevents involvement in prison politics to escape loneliness. Such involvement may lead to disastrous results.

In case you are unsure about exactly which prison your loved one has been sent to, a prison search tool will help you locate an inmate in any of the Texas prisons.

2. Help Them Beat The Tedium

Prison life is depressing and monotonous at best, and degrading and intolerable at its worst. Help your loved one stay entertained. Make the conversation as amusing as possible when you visit. Talk about things they love.

Books, music, movies, neighborhood gossip – you’d know best what suits your loved one best. Think through before you go for the visit.

3. Invite Them To Do Something Creative

It could be anything, really. Writing a diary, painting a picture every day, or some creative writing, maybe. It depends on the inmate’s interest area. Your job is to encourage them to take this up on a daily basis. Help them make this the high point of the day.

Make sure you show interest in checking out what they have done since you had last visited. That’s critical to keep the motivation going.

4. Could They Have A Plant?

Find out from the prison authorities if they will allow your loved one to have a plant inside. If yes, gift them one and invite them to take care of it. Any experience of nurturing helps an inmate feel better.

It adds to their self-esteem. It also keeps the softer, caring emotions alive amidst harsh prison life.

5. Send Them Gifts

You have to find out from the authorities first if your loved one is allowed to receive gifts. If yes, take care to ask exactly what kind of gifts they can receive. That done, remember to send gifts in between your visits.

If possible, get friends and family to send gifts also. It’s a good feeling to know that the world outside has not forgotten them.

6. Send Letters By Post

Prison is one place where snail mail still has value. Inmates love receiving letters as they offer one more thread of connection to the outside world. But remember a few things:

Never write anything too private. The authorities will read all the letters.

No lipstick, glitter, heart sign or anything else that the authorities might think is a secret message.

Never use paper clips or staple pins.

7. Encourage Them To Participate In Programs

Most prisons have different programs for inmates. Find out about those and make your loved ones participate in as many as possible. The engagement will do them a world of good.