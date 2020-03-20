Theatre Under The Stars Suspends Spring And Summer Programs Due To Covid-19

Hobby Center Musical Theatre Productions, Student Programs And Fund-Raising Events Impacted

HOUSTON — Theatre Under The Stars announces the postponement or cancellation of most programming through July, due to the COVID-19 crisis. As Houston’s largest non-profit dedicated to musical theatre, this represents multiple events across several venues.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make this decision,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “However, the health of our guests, artists, crew, and staff must be our top priority at this time. The curtain will rise again!”

The impact of the cancellations represent losses of $1.975 million in revenue for the non-profit organization’s theatrical productions at the Hobby Center and an additional $2.6 million in lost philanthropic support – for a staggering total loss of $4.6 million.

“Supporting local arts non-profits is extremely important during this difficult time,” said TUTS Executive Director Hillary Hart. “In the last year alone, TUTS employed 1,033 artists, musicians, stagehands, costumers, community teachers, designers, and administrative staff members; and over 85% of these theatre professionals live right here in Houston.”

Houstonians who wish to support the future of professional musical theatre are urged to visit tuts.com/annualfund to donate.

The impacted events include the cancellation of its upcoming productions at the Hobby Center of the new musical Pure Country (April 14-26) and Disney’s Newsies (May 19-30). Also cancelled are two free productions at Miller Outdoor Theatre, the TUTS Public Works Houston production of The Music Man (July 14-19) and the TUTS Humphreys School production of Madagascar JR (June 10-13).

The Tommy Tune Awards (April 28), a celebration of high school musical theatre, also planned for the Hobby Center, is cancelled. However, an online event will take place on YouTube and Facebook.

As previously announced, the TUTS Gala 2020 has been postponed to the fall. Additionally, the annual fundraiser, the TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon (May 15) at the Hobby Center, has been cancelled.

Spring classes for the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River are cancelled. Also cancelled are The Year In Review (May 6), an annual event at the Hobby Center featuring students of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, and the Inclusive Arts Showcase (May 13), a joint production from both schools, also at the Hobby Center.

At this time, summer camps for both the Humphreys School and The River will go on as planned.

For additional information related to events and performances impacted by this crisis, visit tuts.com/covid19.