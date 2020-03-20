HCPH | Harris County COVID-19 Case Count (FRI-12:00)

Harris County now has multiple cases without travel history and we do not know the source of transmission. This implies that COVID-19 is spreading in our community. Community spread makes it harder to identify and contain the virus since anyone can become infected. We need the public’s help to prevent further community spread. Public health officials urge our residents to strictly follow the guidance provided earlier this week by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner until March 31, 2020 (unless otherwise noted):

Stay home if possible, do not make unnecessary trips, and work from home if possible

All individuals should practice social distancing if they have to be around other people

All bars and clubs have been ordered to close

Restaurants can only serve food for take-out, delivery and drive-thru

All gatherings should be cancelled or postponed

Please note, as testing capacity increases, so will the daily case counts. While 80% of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. High-risk populations are the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems. Remember, washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Visit www.readyharris.org and www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19 to learn more about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and how you can help stop the spread.

*HCPH updates (including case counts) will be released daily at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM