Whether you’re someone who enjoys jetting off to far away exotic places or you prefer to stay local and visit nearby cities, it’s important that you take care of your health.

With that in mind, here are 10 top health tips for travel.

Visit your doctor

Before you travel, it’s worth booking an appointment with your doctor to check that you’re fit for travel and if there any prescriptions or medicines you’ll need.

Book travel insurance

Without travel insurance you might find yourself faced with a hefty medical bill if you require medical attentionwhilst abroad. You should opt for a policy that covers you against multiple possibilities –like medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage.

Get plenty of sleep

When you’re constantly on the move, carrying heavy luggage and crossing time zones, it’s essential that you get plenty of sleep, to help you stay fit, healthy and energized. According to Verywell Health the average adult needs 7 to 9 hours sleep per night, so bear this in mind when travelling.

Sanitize

You should carry antibacterial wipes on your travels so you can wipe down shared surfaces – think plane seats, hotel furniture and door handles. And to prevent the spread of germs and bacteriawhen you’re out and about,use hand sanitizer.

Pack a first aid kit

With a travel first aid kit in your bag, you’ll be equipped to deal with minor injuries and illnesses until you can get to a doctor. For guidance on what to include in your kit, take a look at this article on John Hopkins Medicine.

Pace yourself

It might seem like a good idea to try and fit anything and everything into your travel time, however, you’ll soon end up feeling overwhelmed. So considerbooking a longer trip or planning fewer excursions,so you have more time to enjoy each activity and really get to know your destination.

Stay hydrated

When you’re zooming from one hotspot to another, you’ll quickly work up a thirst, so make sure you drink plenty of water. If you’re travelling somewhere remote, it’s worth investing in some filter purification products from a company such as LifeStraw, so you can enjoy clean water wherever you are.

Drive to the airport

Getting to the airport on time can be a cause of major stress. So rather than hedge your bets on unreliable public transport, drive instead. To keep the costs down, use airport parking site Looking4.com to pre-book parking – it has deals for hubs like San Diego and San Francisco.

Watch where you eat

To avoid any upset stomachs after eating out, you should eat at the same places locals do, or look for places that appear to be busy. These are both tell-tale signs of good-quality food.

Exercise

Sitting on public transport for prolonged periods can lead to tight and achy muscles. To combat this, stay active and consult the internet for some seated stretches.

Follow our advice and you’ll be healthy and happy wherever your travels might take you.

