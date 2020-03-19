Texas National Guardsmen Mobilize in Support of COVID-19 Response Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas (March 18, 2020) –At the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard and Texas State Guard have been activated in response to COVID-19.

Currently, Texas National Guard units are assembling in preparation for operations around the state. These Guardsmen will provide a quick response in the event of a state emergency. Guard members are trained to provide a number of capabilities such as medical support, communication support, infrastructure maintenance, logistics and transportation.

“The men and women of the Texas National Guard stand ready and prepared to assist our fellow Texans as requested by the Governor and state and federal emergency response forces,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of Texas. “We have a uniquely varied skillset which allows us to respond to this type of event, while maintaining our global operations in the warfight.”

The Texas National Guard is prepared to utilize the unique resources and equipment at our disposal to support our communities and civilian partners. Our Guardsmen bring a wide breadth of expertise and assets to enhance the COVID-19 response and have trained for this type of emergency. We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our service members and those they will be called upon to help are of the highest importance to myself and this entire agency.”

