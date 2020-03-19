Rodeo Hosts Online Auctions To Support Junior Exhibitors

MARCH 18, 2020

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ hosts Online Auctions to Support 2020 Junior Exhibitors

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will host online auctions, giving registered buyers the opportunity to support the 2020 junior exhibitors. The School Art and Junior Market online auctions will be held Friday, March 20, beginning at 10 a.m. through Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. These online auctions are for pre-registered buyers who would have otherwise attended these live auctions.

As these online auctions are for previously registered buyers only, members of the public who want to donate specifically to these junior exhibitors are welcome to contribute here.

“Though public health is paramount, we are heartbroken for the thousands of hardworking junior exhibitors who were unable to participate in the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “These online auctions will allow these exhibitors to receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

In addition to the School Art online auction, Junior Market online auctions will include Lamb & Goat, Poultry, Barrow and Steer. The School Art online auction will include the 72 pieces of winning artwork from the Rodeo’s 2020 School Art Program, including the Grand Champion Work of Art and Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art. Additionally, the Lamb and Goat Auction will include the actual 2020 Lamb and Goat Grand and Reserve Grand champions.

For more information about the Rodeo’s 2020 commitment and its effort to support its exhibitors, visit rodeohouston.com/2020.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all of the latest news.