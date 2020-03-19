Rock Springs Recommends Coping Strategies To Curb Anxiety As Covid-19 Spreads In Our Communities

The hospital remains open 24/7 to treat serious mental health and addiction concerns

Georgetown, Tx. – Rock Springs, a leading provider of behavioral health services in the Austin area, understands that mounting concerns about the novel coronavirus may be inducing high levels of stress and anxiety. How to cope with the pressure can be challenging, but clinical experts advise that it is possible to lessen the impact.

“It is a particularly difficult time for the elderly, those with chronic conditions, healthcare workers and children and teenagers,” said Dr. Jeremy Musher, Chief Medical & Clinical Officer, Springstone. “In addition, those who have mental health conditions, including problems with substance use, are particularly challenged during this unique time in our history.”

According the Centers for Disease Control, signs of stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

According to Dr. Musher, it is particularly important that those with known mental health and addiction conditions continue to seek care, which is why Rock Springs remains open, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assess patients and help connect them to necessary treatment. The hospital is taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19, including rigorous cleaning, health screenings for patients and staff, and ensuring visitation is done through secure video conferencing.

In addition, there are several steps that one can take to support their loved ones and practice self-care at this time:

Talk with people you care about and trust. Many free video conferencing tools exist to help deepen the connection, or an old-fashioned phone call will work just fine.

Take breaks from listening to, reading or watching the news, particularly social media. If you’d like to stay updated on the virus, do so once a day. Repeated references to the virus can be overwhelming.

Take care of your body. In addition to practicing social distancing and handwashing, try to exercise, stretch or meditate. Get plenty of sleep and continue to eat healthy.

If your anxiety becomes overwhelming and is interfering in everyday activities, or if the stress is causing an increase in substance use, reach out for help.

“This is a time when we need to be there for each other,” said Dr. Musher. “By practicing coping skills and checking in with those we love, we will emerge stronger.”

