Oakbend Medical Center On-Spot Hiring For Temporary Help From Nursing Students And Service Industry Displaced Employees  

Richmond, TX… OakBend Medical Center is looking for nursing students and displaced service industry employees for temporary work at the hospital’s two Richmond campuses. If the candidate is approved after the interview, they will be hired at that time to begin as soon as possible.

To find out more regarding these positions, please click on the following links and apply online:

Williams Way: https://www.oakbendmedcenter.org/career/jobdetails.php?vacancyid=2947

Jackson Street: https://www.oakbendmedcenter.org/career/jobdetails.php?vacancyid=2946

# # #

About OakBend Medical Center

OakBend Medical Center is the last remaining independent hospital in the Greater Houston area, providing exceptional service with its three hospitals and many specialty centers. OakBend follows an innovative model of care that makes the patient the captain of the care team, up-ending the traditional approach to nursing where the doctors and nurses act as leaders of the team. This patient-centered care drives OakBend’s services and programs, including its signature No Wait ER, an advanced trauma center and the Jack and Billie Wendt Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) unit.

We remain committed to developing the very best ways to care for our patients, ensuring a healthy future for generations to come.

