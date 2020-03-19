Katy ISD Legacy Stadium to Serve as COVID-19 Testing Site  

KATY [March 19, 2020] – As Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites are being established across the region, Katy Independent School District has partnered with federal and local officials to provide a drive-thru testing site for at-risk individuals at Legacy Stadium. The site is not currently operational, but it is anticipated that health officials will be informing the public of its opening within the coming days. Individuals visiting the site must be referred there by a health care provider and possess a health care notification in order to be tested. The site will not be open for random testing and the District is advising residents not to show up without a referral, as this can unintentionally put others at risk, cause delays and interrupt the healthcare professionals who are working expeditiously to open the testing site. Once the site is opened, testing will take place seven days a week, for a minimum of 30 days.

Individuals directed to the site will remain in their vehicles and will not receive medical counseling or services onsite. All tests will consist of a nasal swab, which will be administered by health department employees. Katy ISD police officers, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement will secure the drive-thru testing site at Legacy Stadium and provide traffic control and directives to those individuals arriving with an official health notification.

Through this national crisis, Katy ISD’s priority will be to do everything to protect the health and well-being of its students, families and the community.

Legacy Stadium is located at 1830 Katyland Drive in Katy, TX 77493.