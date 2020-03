HCPH | Harris County COVID-19 Case Count (WED-16:00)

As of March 18, 2020 (4:00 p.m.), Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has 5 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 18 positive cases. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.

HCPH’s 5 new cases:

A 30-40 year-old woman, who lives in the Northeast quadrant of Harris County- (Known contact with a positive COVID-19 individual)

A 30-40 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (Still under investigation)

A 80-90 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (Community spread)

A 20-30 year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County- (Community spread)

A 40-50 year-old woman, who lives in the Southwest quadrant of Harris County- (Community spread)

Three of these five additional new cases appear to be community spread; there is no travel history and we do not know the source of transmission. Community spread makes it harder to identify and contain the virus since anyone can become infected. We need the public’s help to prevent further community spread. Public health officials urge our residents to strictly follow the guidance provided earlier this week by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner until March 31, 2020 (unless otherwise noted):

Stay home if possible, do not make unnecessary trips, and work from home if possible

All individuals should practice social distancing if they have to be around other people

All bars and clubs have been ordered to close

Restaurants can only serve food for take-out, delivery and drive-thru

All gatherings should be cancelled or postponed

Please note, as testing capacity increases, so will the daily case counts. While 80% of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. High-risk populations are the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems. Remember, washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Visit www.readyharris.org and www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19 to learn more about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and how you can help stop the spread.

*HCPH updates (including case counts) will be released daily at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM