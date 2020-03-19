Good evening,

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fort Bend County is cancelling all reservations for the use of County buildings through May. Since the Grow Your Own series of classes is held in a County building, the Fort Bend County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Fort Bend Master Gardeners are cancelling the “Warm Season Vegetables” class on Saturday, March 21, and the “Vegetable Pests and Diseases” class on April 18. We are considering rescheduling dates for these two classes and you can look on our website at fbmg.org for up-to-date information.

We hope the rest of the Grow Your Own scheduled classes can resume as planned in September. May you and your family stay well.

Thank you

Kathy Clem

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners

Communications Committee