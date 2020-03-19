Coronavirus: Prepare, Manage Fear, Follow Recommendations from Experts

By Melanie Mouzoon, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.A.B.M.

Managing Physician for Immunization Practices

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Being inundated with news of the evolving outbreak of coronavirus may be overwhelming for some, but arming yourself with facts from sources like the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and local public health authorities may be a good defense.

Background

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that has been around for a very long time, but in 2019 a new strain of the coronavirus was detected in China. To distinguish the strain, it was named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19.” Coronaviruses are common in both humans and animals, with origins in bats. It’s likely that COVID-19 emerged from an animal reservoir.

At this time, the outbreak has spread throughout China and there are now cases of COVID-19 in every continent, except for Antarctica. The virus was first detected in the United States on January 20. There are now known cases in every state.

Prevention

COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person through close contact (six feet or less) and respiratory droplets produced when sneezing or coughing. It may also spread through contact with surfaces containing the virus.

The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water aren’t readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect against respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

What to Do When Symptoms Are Present

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of the flu and may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It is recommended that as soon as any symptoms arise, the possibly infected person should take all precautions not to expose others. Symptoms seem to appear within two to 14 days after exposure.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you should take the following steps to prevent the disease from spreading:

Call your healthcare provider if you show symptoms of the illness, especially if you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you reside in or have recently traveled from an area with known cases.

Stay inside your home at all times, except when receiving medical care.

Call your healthcare provider to inform him or her of your possible COVID-19 symptoms.

While at home, isolate yourself from others who live with you as much as possible. Try to remain in one room away from others and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

Wear a medical-grade facemask whenever you are around others and at your healthcare provider’s office.

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough, sneeze, or blow your nose and dispose of the tissue immediately into a lined trashcan. Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Thoroughly wash or sanitize your hands in the same manner after using the bathroom and before and after preparing/eating food. Avoid touching any part of your face after cleaning your hands.

Do not share any household items, including bedding, and make sure any items that were shared prior to symptoms appearing are washed in hot water. Also thoroughly wash any items you’ve used during your illness once you have recovered.

Clean all surfaces you’ve come into contact with on a daily basis while you are ill with an antibacterial/antiviral cleaning spray or wipe.

Do NOT discontinue isolation until you have been cleared to do so by a healthcare provider.

While any person with a potential case of COVID-19 should seek medical care, not every case requires hospitalization. The severity of the illness seems to depend upon the general health and immune system of the patient.