YMCA to distribute Houston Food Bank Meals in Precinct 4

Four Corners Community Center in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 has been working closely with YWCA in providing services to Precinct 4 Community.

During these times of social distancing the YMCA will be using Four Corners parking lot to facilitate Houston Food Bank’s distribution of meals to families starting March 18th. “Keeping the community’s health and safety in mind, we are happy to work with the YMCA to help distribute Houston Food Bank meals at Four Corners,” noted County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant.

The YMCA Distribution at Four Corners schedule is as follows:

Distribution Location: Four Corners Community Center (Parking Lot)

15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498

Distribution Time: 10 AM-12 PM

Distribution Dates: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Wednesday, April 1, 2020