Tax Office Lobbies Closed to the Public Due to COVID-19

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carrie Surratt announces that Tax Office lobbies will close to the public beginning at 4:30pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business will continue through the mail, drop box, internet, telephone, and two Richmond Drive Thru lanes.

“CDC and County guidelines are to reduce public gatherings and we all know what a tax office can be like on a busy day. We are still conducting business and providing the services you need, just not face-to-face,” Surratt said. “We have a plan in place to help you accomplish anything you need to do through one of our offices. Please check our website or give us a call and we will guide you. We are committed to continuing to provide superior customer service. ”

The Richmond Drive Thru lanes will be open from 7am-6pm on Mondays and 8am-4:30pm Tuesday through Friday. Each of the six Fort Bend County Tax Offices have a drop box outside of the building. Please do not place any cash in these boxes; check, cashier’s check or money order only. These boxes will be checked multiple times each day.

Additionally, on March 16th, Governor Abbott granted a temporary waiver or extension to obtain or renew Texas vehicle transactions including but not limited to registration renewals, initial registrations, and disabled parking placards. The purpose of the waiver/extension is to prevent customers from having to physically visit a county tax office. Hopefully this policy will relieve some stress and anxiety related to automobile transactions for our community as we work through this pandemic.

Additional information can be found on the Fort Bend County Tax Office website (www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice), social media, as well as by calling 281-341-3710.