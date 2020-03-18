Children’s Museum Houston Brings Museum To You!

Museum builds daily Virtual Learning Broadcast Schedule to extend learning at home after temporary closure

HOUSTON (March 16, 2020) – Children’s Museum Houston is temporarily closed. Acting with an abundance of caution to protect the health of visitors, employees, and community, Children’s Museum Houston and sister location, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, are closed to the public through the end of the month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. All community outreach programs and private events to be held at the Museum will no longer occur during this closure.

However, our mission to provide innovative child-centered learning and make educational resources available to all will continue online! Our Education team has begun sharing experiments, activities and inside-looks at our exhibits on the Museum’s social media platforms and will follow a daily virtual learning broadcast schedule. Make sure to follow us on social media and join the fun. We’re bringing the Museum to you!

Daily Virtual Learning – Broadcast Schedule:

10:15 a.m. O Wow Moment on Facebook.

11:15 a.m. Story Time (English) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram.

12:15 p.m. Educator Moment on Facebook or Instagram.

1:15 p.m. Story Time (Spanish) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram.

3:15 p.m. Toddler Time sponsored by McGovern Foundation on YouTube.

Have something in mind you want to see? Send us a tweet or DM with your ideas!

We will continue monitoring information and encourage families to do the same. Here are is a recommended resource that may be helpful to share with families during this time: PBS for Parents: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus

