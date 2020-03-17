TSLAC Plan for Services During COVID-19 Health Situation

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is taking several actions to promote public safety, mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), and maintain our high standards for public service. In accordance with the guidance of the Office of the Governor and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, TSLAC has implemented a combination of social distancing practices along with continuing public service via online and other distributed work models.

The staff of TSLAC will continue supporting the information needs of Texans, state and local governments, libraries, and communities statewide. We are providing our stakeholders with information on how to access our resources online and how to reach our team of specialists by phone or email for assistance and continued service.

TSLAC will temporary close public spaces and our research rooms, effective Tuesday, March 17. We will provide updates on physical access to the collections and facilities on our website and through social media.

We will also support the research community via online and telephone reference. Additionally, TSLAC’s vast online collections can provide extensive support for many areas of learning. Through our partnerships with Texas public libraries, we are continuing to provide millions of resources to Texans statewide.

State agencies and local governments can continue to access their records at the State Records Center at Shoal Creek as usual.

More information about how to access our services during this time, as well as links to additional resources, can be found on our Access TSLAC Services page, www.tsl.texas.gov/services.