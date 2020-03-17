Shen Yun Performing Arts will still present all 6 shows from March 25 through 29

Dear Patron,

We are sending you this note to confirm that, as of now, Shen Yun Performing Arts will still present all 6 shows from March 25 through 29 at the Wortham Center.

We believe that, with the divinely-inspired culture that it presents, the Shen Yun performances will bring goodness and blessings to our patrons and to the city of Houston. We are looking forward to seeing you at the Wortham Center.

We value you immensely, and your health and well-being remain the top priority. We are in close contact with local authorities and are ready to pass along any updates as they become available.

Thank you so much for your patronage!

Sincere regards,

Southern USA Falun Dafa Association

Presenter of Shen Yun Show in Houston