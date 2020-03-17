Sen. Cruz: Without Panic, Hysteria, or Partisan Games, We Can Curb This Outbreak and Stop It in Its Tracks

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement upon the completion of his voluntary self-quarantine:

“Today marks 14 days since my interaction with a second individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, and the end of my extended self-quarantine. I still have no symptoms and feel healthy. From the time the COVID-19 outbreak was first reported, and during my self-quarantine, I’ve been actively working with the administration, my colleagues, state and local officials, and industry leaders in combatting the spread of this disease and protecting human life.

“This is a serious public health crisis and it requires a serious, all-hands-on-deck response. Tomorrow I will return to Washington, D.C., where I will be focused on advancing more common sense, targeted proposals to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief from the economic impacts of the outbreak. We need to work quickly and we need to be guided by the facts and the medical science, not politics. People’s lives, and their livelihoods, are on the line.

“At every level, from health experts in our nation’s capital to families in the heart of Texas, we have all taken important steps to flatten the curve and slow the growth of this pandemic. We still have a long road ahead of us before COVID-19 is defeated, with many more steps involved. But together – without panic, hysteria, or partisan games – we can curb this outbreak and eventually stop it in its tracks.

“America has overcome serious challenges before, and together, we will once again.”

On Friday, Sen. Cruz called on federal officials to take four immediate, concrete steps to help curb COVID-19 and ultimately defeat it. Read more about those steps here. He also appeared on ABC News to talk about his self-quarantine and efforts to protect the American people.

Sen. Cruz is also introducing with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) the RESULTs for Coronavirus Patients Act, legislation specifically designed to expedite the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval process for drugs and devices approved in other countries that could treat COVID-19 patients and help stop this outbreak.

For more information and additional resources, visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.