HCPH | Harris County COVID-19 Case Count (TUE-11:00)

As of March 17, 2020, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has a total of 11 positive cases of COVID-19. These new cases do not include those within the City of Houston.

HCPH’s 3 new cases:

A 40-50-year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. Investigation is ongoing, including travel history

A 40-50-year-old woman, who lives in the Southeast quadrant of Harris County. Investigation is ongoing, including travel history

A 40-50-year-old man, who lives in the Northwest quadrant of Harris County. This individual has known contact with a positive COVID-19 case

HCPH epidemiologists have been and will continue to monitor all individuals who are suspected or confirmed with COVID-19. Since this morning, here are the key updates impacting our residents. New guidance was issued yesterday by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo until March 31, 2020 (unless otherwise noted):

All bars and clubs must close

Restaurants must operate as delivery/take-out/drive-thru only

All gatherings should be cancelled or postponed

We recommend high-risk individuals continue practice social-distancing and avoid people who are sick. Remembering washing your hands protects your and the rest of our community.

You can visit www.readyharris.org and www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19 to learn more about Coronavirus, it’s symptoms, and how you can help stop the spread.

*HCPH updates (including case counts) will be released daily at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM