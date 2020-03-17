HARRIS HEALTH | Harris Health Closes Five Eligibility Sites to Public in Response to Coronavirus

HOUSTON (March 17, 2020) — Harris Health System is closing its five eligibility centers to visitors in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. These eligibility centers process financial assistance applications for people seeking access to Harris Health’s medical and healthcare services.

Three locations are closed until further notice, while the other two are open only to employees. The two locations: Lois J. Moore Eligibility Center and Southeast Eligibility Center will process mailed applications and will accept visitor drop-off applications and documents.

Three locations closing until further notice:

Acres Home Eligibility Center

818 Ringold Street

Houston, Texas 77088

East Mount Houston Eligibility Center

11737-B Eastex Freeway

Houston, Texas 77039

Strawberry Health Center

925 E. Shaw Road

Pasadena, Texas 77506

Two locations closed to the public, but accepting drop-offs:

Lois J. Moore Eligibility Center

8901-B Boone Road

Houston, Texas 77099

Southeast Eligibility Center

3550-A Swingle Road

Houston, Texas 77047

People with appointments are being notified of the closures and given instructions on how to proceed. For other eligibility questions or concerns, call 713-566-6509 or visit www.harrishealth.org.

###

