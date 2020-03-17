HARRIS COUNTY TAX OFFICE | Harris County Tax Office Eliminating Services Inside Offices

Property Owners, Commercial Customers, Automobile Dealers/Title Services and Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars Asked to Use Tax Office Drop boxes

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar Ann Harris Bennett announces that Tax Office operations will continue during the COVID-19 pandemic by using drop box payment methods for property owners, Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars, commercial customers, automobile dealers and title services beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

“All Harris County Tax Office locations will eliminate direct customer service transactions for the safety of our employees and the community,” Bennett said. “The Tax Office is not closed. Employees will continue to provide services to those who usually visit a Tax Office location by accepting transactions by drop box or mail. Customers are also encouraged to use the Tax Office website to conduct all other business.”

Property owners may make payments in person by using a Tax Office drop box located at the Harris County Administration Building at 1001 Preston Houston, TX 77002. Only checks, money orders or cashier’s checks will be accepted. The drop box will be located in the first floor lobby. The property tax drop box will be available for use from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Property owners can print their receipts online at www.hctax.net.

Property owners can also pay their property taxes by mailing a check, money order or cashier’s check to Ann Harris Bennett, Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar, P.O. Box 4622, Houston, TX 77210-4622. Payments can be made online by credit card at www.hctax.net or by free e-check by telephone at 713-274-CARD (2273).

Individuals making requests for Alcohol Permits, Tax Certificates and Coin-operated Machine permits must drop off their requests and payments made by check, money order or cashier’s check at the Harris County Tax Office Distribution Center at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 between 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. There will be no exceptions made for individuals arriving before or after the specified hours.

Property owners may request property tax payment plans by calling 713-274-8000, or by sending an email to tax.office@hctx.net. Additional information is available on the Tax Office website at www.hctax.net.

All downtown commercial customers may drop off their completed paperwork at any open Tax Office branch or the Harris County Tax Office Distribution Center at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 between 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Only checks, money orders or cashier’s checks will be accepted. Transactions will be limited to 30 per person. Completed transactions will be available for pick up from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Again, there will be no exceptions made for individuals arriving before or after the specified hours.

Automobile dealers/title service companies and their representatives, and financial institutions may drop off their transactions at any open Tax Office branch or the Harris County Tax Office Distribution Center at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 during 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Only checks, money orders or cashier’s checks will be accepted. Transactions will be limited to 30 per person. Completed transactions will be available for pick up from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. There will be no exceptions made for individuals arriving before or after the specified hours.

Mechanic liens must be dropped off at the Harris County Tax Office Distribution Center at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 between 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. or sent by mail to Ann Harris Bennett, Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar, P.O. Box 4089, Suite 215, Houston, TX 77210.

Identification badge issuance for title services and their representatives has been canceled for March and April. New or renewal title service applications may be made by mail at: Office of Ann Harris Bennett, Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar, Attention: Special Investigations Unit, 1001 Preston St., Houston, TX 77002-1839. Applications may be dropped off with a check, money order or cashier’s check at the Harris County Tax Office Distribution at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 during the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. There will be no exceptions made for individuals arriving before or after the specified hours.

Registered voters who need to update their voter registration information, or individuals who would like to register to vote should visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.texas.gov.

All Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars (VDVRs) should drop off their completed voter registration applications at the Harris County Tax Office Distribution Center at 11525 Todd Road, Houston, TX 77055 between 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Receipts will be available for pick up from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. There will be no exceptions made for individuals arriving before or after the specified hours. The “five day” rule of turning in the voter registration applications will still apply with the exception of the applications due the next day after the voter registration cutoff date. VDVRs should call 713-274-8387, or send an email to voters@hctx.net to request a drop off and pick up time for VDVR supplies at the Distribution Center.

The Kyle Chapman and Jim Fonteno Harris County Tax Offices are closed until further notice. The public is encouraged to follow the Harris County Tax Office on social media for updates and information on Tax Office closures and cancelled office events.