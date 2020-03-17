Harris County Enacts Social Distancing Protocols

Harris County Commissioners Court will be conducting a special meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

As part of its Coronavirus response, Harris County has enacted Social Distancing Protocols. These protocols significantly restrict the number of visitors to Commissioners Court at the Harris County Administration Building (1001 Preston St., Houston, 77002).

We strongly recommend only public speakers attend and that everyone else watch the live feed at: http://www.harriscountytx.gov/Government/Court-Agenda/Court-Videos.

If you are planning to speak in Commissioners Court, please:

Complete the Online Appearance Request Form: https://appearancerequest.harriscountytx.gov/

-OR-