HARRIS COUNTY CLERK | Jury Calls Cancelled Through March 31, 2020

Houston, March 17, 2020 – As we stay alert to the ever changing news from the Coronavirus outbreak, public safety and our community’s well-being is at the forefront of every action. Accordingly, as of March 17, 2020 all jury calls have been suspended through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Jurors who have received a summons for dates through March 31 do not need to appear and do not have to reschedule their service. Reassessments will be considered on an ongoing basis.

Jurors summoned for Justice of the Peace (JP) Court will need to call their JP Court for the most up to date information.

For jurors currently serving on a trial, you will still need to appear. Please check with your Judge for the latest updates.

If you have a summons for a date beyond March 31st, make sure to sign up for Jury Service reminders through the Jury Service Tab on our website (link below):

https://www.hcdistrictclerk.com/Common/Juror/Secure/JurorSearch.aspx.

This will be the best way to receive alerts on cancellations. Alternatively, make sure to check DCO social media and the DCO website prior to your appearance date.

Remember, we are all in this together and together we will make it through this difficult time.