Fort Bend County Libraries To Close; New Curbside Pick-Up Service To Start

Out of an abundance of caution during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is taking precautionary steps to continue to maintain services to our communities while ensuring the well-being of our staff and community.

As of Wednesday, March 18, all Fort Bend County Libraries will be CLOSED. Library buildings will not be accessible for public use.

HOWEVER — Starting Thursday, March 19, FBCL will launch the Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Library patrons will be able to pick up library materials requested online or by phone during limited hours.

This is how the Books & More Curbside Pick-Up service works:

Patrons will need to call their nearest branch library, and have their library card number ready and the name of the person who will be picking up their items.

Library cards must be valid – no fines or fees over $5, and not expired. Fines of $5 or more can be paid online through the patron’s My Account link on the catalog.

Patrons may use this service to pick up books and materials on HOLD, or patrons may request specific titles for pick up. Patrons may check out a maximum of 10 items through the Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Patrons are encouraged to check the catalog for availability.

Library staff will search the shelves, pull the requested materials, and check them out using the patron’s library card number.

When all items are collected, staff will call the patron to inform them that their items are ready to be picked up.

Patrons will be directed to a special parking area at the library of their choice. Patron will call to let staff know they have arrived and a staff person will deliver the items directly to the patron’s car.

Items for pick up through the Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service will be available until closing of the next business day. After that time, items will be returned to the shelves. (Items placed on hold through the online catalog will continue to be available for 7 days.)

All books and AV materials are eligible for this service. Electronic devices (Nooks, Launchpads, and hotspots) are NOT available through the Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service.

Hours for the Books & More Curbside Pick-Up Service:

Mon-Thu – 9 am-6 pm Fri – 9 am-5 pm Sat – 9 am-5 pm at all locations EXCEPT at the Albert George Branch Library (Needville), the Mamie George Branch Library (Stafford), and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. For these branches, the Saturday hours are 9 am-1 pm. Sun – CLOSED (all locations)



FBCL’s regular online services continue to be available 24/7. Through FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), library patrons have access to the following, and much more.

eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers, databases. Brainfuse Homework Help, World Books for Kids, TumbleBooks, and other youth resources. Streaming puppet shows and Story Times will be coming soon. Online SAT/ACT practice tests. Genealogy databases.



For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.