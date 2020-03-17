Catholic Charities continues to serve, with COVID-19 precautions

HOUSTON – Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston continues to provide services to people in need during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect clients and staff from potential infection from Coronavirus, Catholic Charities is currently serving clients by appointment through phone and e-mail interaction, rather than face-to-face meetings.

Classes and other gatherings of more than 10 people are cancelled. This includes information sessions for immigrants and educational workshops for young parents.

In addition, the agency is ensuring that its most vulnerable clients in Houston and Galveston who are currently enrolled in services are receiving food assistance. In Fort Bend County, plans are being made to provide food assistance to current clients of the Mamie George Community Center, which is temporarily closed to protect the many seniors who depend on the center for daily nutritious meals. Those seniors were provided with a supply of shelf-stable meals to last while the center is closed.

Many Catholic Charities staff members are working remotely as a precaution to avoid spread of the virus. The agency is closely monitoring messages from community leadership in order to adjust operations as needed.

Each year, thousands of individuals and families depend on Catholic Charities for help. One of the largest social service agencies in the greater Houston area, Catholic Charities serves nearly 100,000 people each year with food and financial assistance to prevent hunger and homelessness, legal services for immigrants, support for women veterans, education for young parents and much more.

Individuals who need help can call the main number to make an appointment: 713-526-4611.