Katy ISD Schools Postpone Opening of its Schools until at least April 13   

KATY [March 16, 2020] – While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today the organization is requesting the public to comply with directives to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, as well as implementing multi-week school closures, of a minimum of four weeks. With these priorities in mind, Katy Independent School District will be postponing the opening of its schools until at least Monday, April 13.

This measure will provide the District and health officials time to evaluate the extent of COVID-19 in the community. Data collected over the next several weeks will also allow Katy ISD to make an informed decision to resume in-person instruction or extend the closure.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, Katy ISD will begin providing students and parents information and resources to support the beginning of online instruction. The District is aiming for this to begin on Monday, March 23. Pre-K through 12-grade students and parents will also receive an elementary and secondary instructional day schedule on Friday, March 20, to review over the weekend in preparation for Monday morning.

Additionally, school breakfast and lunches will continue to be offered to all Katy area children up to 18 years of age, free of charge.

Katy ISD administration is planning daily to address issues such as instruction, access to technology, waivers, exemptions, the needs for specific student groups and other school topics. Katy ISD encourages media partners to continue checking the Katy ISD Health Update/ School Closure Information webpage for the most up to date information.