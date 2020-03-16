FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend CANCELS Mission and Martini Night Scheduled for April 2  

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend, has cancelled its Mission and Martini Night, which was scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6pm. “In accordance with the CDC recommendation that events consisting of 50 or more people be suspended for the next 8 weeks, the FRIENDS Council has decided to cancel this event,” stated FRIENDS President Sue Lockwood. “We hope to see everyone in October for our Fall Coffee. Stay tuned for details about that event as they become available.”

About FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend is an auxiliary league which helps support a variety of activities benefiting the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend and the volunteers who help them. Their Special Needs Fund underwrites the needs of children in the foster care system that other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 16,500 children since opening its doors in 1991. For more information about Child Advocates of Fort Bend, go to www.cafb.org.