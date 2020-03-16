Coronavirus Concerns Lead to Closing of City Facilities

By George Slaughter

Katy city officials Monday closed the Fussell Senior Center, Katy Visitor Center/Depot, and the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

In a statement published on the city website Monday afternoon, the city said no reservations can be made to its park and recreation fields and facilities, but existing reservations remain in effect. Parks and recreation areas remain open for the time being.

Last week the city cancelled or postponed community events through April in response to coronavirus concerns. Officials described these measures as preventative, and no COVID-19 cases have been identified in the city.

The White House Monday issued guidelines that called for no public gatherings of 10 or more people in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. For now, however, these guidelines will not affect the upcoming Katy City Council meeting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at City Hall. Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said the Katy City Charter requires that the council must meet and vote to cancel a particular meeting, and it would be awkward to meet to cancel when everyone should be there.

“I know they are wiping everything down, all that fun stuff,” Harris said. “All the precautions are being taken.”

The city website has a page with the latest official information about the city’s response to the coronavirus situation. Harris said all city departments are working through the City Secretary Becky McGrew’s office to ensure a single, consistent response to inquiries.

As he moves around the city, Harris said he is most often asked if all the cancellations, closures, and postponements are necessary.

“I say I follow the guidelines that the federal and state authorities are putting in, and we go from there to try and stop the spread,” Harris said, adding that Katy is a cog in the wheel of a an urgent national situation.

The closures, cancellations, and postponements have been unsettling both on an official and personal level for Harris. His daughter Makayley is a senior at Katy High School, and like her fellow seniors, is disappointed by the cancellations. The possibility exists that her graduation ceremony, along with others, might be canceled or postponed.

“It’s a sad time for us, and her, right now,” Harris said. “I tell her, one, don’t worry about it until you have something to worry about, and, two, you’ll have a great story to tell one day. It’s not the advice she wants to hear right now, though.”

Harris said he was impressed with how most citizens have responded to the situation.

“Everybody is heeding warnings to stay safe,” Harris said.

Events cancelled or postponed include the Spring Community Campout, Keep Katy Beautiful’s (KKB) Spring Community Garage Sale, Baskets & Bunnies, KKB’s Trash-Off, KKB’s Earth Day Speaker Series, and the Katy Police Association’s Annual Fish Fry.