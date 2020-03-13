Harvest Green Hosts Fort Bend Wine From the Heart March 27

(Houston, TX – Feb. 17, 2020) Harvest Green will assist the American Heart Association in its efforts to fight heart disease and stroke as host of the Fort Bend County Wine from the Heart fundraiser 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 27.

The annual event will take place at The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, and include premier wines from Messina Hof, live music, live and silent auctions and a raffle. Proceeds from the $75 ticket benefit the American Heart Association.

Learn more about Harvest Green.

About Harvest Green

One of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, Harvest Green is Houston’s first farm-centric development, offering residents a chance to grow their own food in optional backyard gardens or in the community’s Village Farm. The 1,300-acre development also features abundant open space, lakes and a recreation center featuring a pool, fitness center and splash pad. Students attend Fort Bend ISD schools, including three located in the community. Learn more at www.harvestgreentexas.com.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a Houston-based, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 45 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Riverstone, Sienna, Woodforest, Cross Creek Ranch, Grand Central Park, Veranda, Harmony, Harvest Green, Imperial, Jordan Ranch and Tuscan Lakes. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in Dallas-Fort Worth, Lake Arrowhead in Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin-area. An affiliate of Johnson Development — JDS Companies — manages development of boutique communities within the Johnson portfolio, including Amira and Willow Creek Farms. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.