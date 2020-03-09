Get Help Creating A Resumé At Library Program               

Individuals creating a resumé for the first time or updating an existing one can get hands-on help at a special “Resumé Workshop” at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library on Monday, March 23, from 12:15 to 1:30 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn the basics of putting together a resumé. Those attending this informal program will receive one-one-one help formatting a resumé and will receive a template and description of the essential elements that they can take home with them.

For help in updating an existing resumé, please bring a copy to the class.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.