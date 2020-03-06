Houston Grand Opera presents Mozart’s The Magic Flute, opening Apr. 24  

Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade co-direct stunning new production

What: “Mozart’s classic like you have never seen before.” Filled with captivating, interactive projections, this breathtaking production by Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade uses a silent-film aesthetic with 21st-century technology to deliver The Magic Flute unlike any that has been seen at HGO before. The classic story centers on the noble Prince Tamino’s quest to rescue Pamina, a beautiful princess. Along the way, he is tested by forces of darkness and must overcome evil to discover truth and the meaning of justice.

Norman Reinhardt sings the role of Tamino opposite Ying Fang as Pamina. Recent HGO Studio alumnus Thomas Glass is the comedic birdwatcher Papageno and So Young Park is the Queen of the Night.

The opera is sung in German with projected English translation. It runs two hours and 33 minutes with one intermission and is appropriate for all ages.

Who: Tenor Norman Reinhardt, a graduate of the HGO Studio and former ensemble member at Oper Leipzig, has built up a considerable repertoire of lyric and bel canto roles. These include Tamino (Die Zauberflöte), Conte Almaviva (Il barbiere di Siviglia), Don Ottavio (Don Giovanni), Lensky (Eugene Onegin), Lysander (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Pollione (Norma), which he debuted alongside Cecilia Bartoli at both Théâtre des Champs-Élysées and Festspielhaus Baden-Baden. HGO audiences will remember Reinhardt as Tony in the 2018’s West Side Story.

Soprano Ying Fang’s operatic season in 2019-20 includes a house debut with Lyric Opera of Chicago as Zerlina in Mozart’s Don Giovanni led by James Gaffigan; a return to the Metropolitan Opera for a role debut as Sophie in Sir Richard Eyre’s production of Massenet’s Werther under the baton of Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Pamina in Julie Taymor’s magical production of Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte conducted by Lothar Koenigs. She will sing Susanna in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro at Los Angeles Opera.

A native of South Korea, soprano So Young Park thrills audiences with her “stunning” (LA Times) and “dead-accurate” (New York Times) voice. Recently she made her Metropolitan Opera debut as the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute and New York Philharmonic with performing the Queen’s iconic aria. Park makes her company debut as Setsuko in An American Dream with Lyric Opera of Chicago and returns to LA Opera to perform the Queen in The Magic Flute.

Bass Anthony Robin Schneider, singing Sarastro/Speaker, is from Austria and New Zealand and is a graduate of the University of Auckland, the Academy of Vocal Arts and the HGO Studio. He joined the Ensemble at Oper Frankfurt to sing The Voice in Idomeneo, Administrator/Sergeant in Lady Macbeth from Mtsensk, The Grand Inquisitor/Monk in Don Carlo, Sparafucile in Rigoletto, and Commendatore in Don Giovanni. He also appears in HGO’s Salome as First Nazarene.

Singing Papageno is HGO Studio alumnus and baritone Thomas Glass is a Grand Prize winner of the 2019 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. In the 2019-20 season he makes house and role debuts with Atlanta Opera as Dandini in La Cenerentola, and Arizona Opera as John Lassiter in Riders of the Purple Sage. On the concert stage, he joins Ars Lyrica Houston for a program of Bach and presents a solo recital with the Nantucket Musical Arts Society.

Tenor Brenton Ryan, in the role of Monostatos, was the winner of the Birgit Nilsson prize at the 2016 Operalia competition and hailed by Opera News for his “remarkable tonal suavity and refined phrasing.” The 2019 – 2020 season sees Ryan’s return to the Metropolitan Opera as Der Naar in the new William Kentridge production of Wozzeck, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. He also sings both Novice in Billy Budd and Don Curzio in Le nozze di Figaro with San Francisco Opera.

Polish-born soprano and Studio alumna Dorothy Gal sings the role of Papagena. She participated in Marilyn Horne’s The Song Continues workshop at Carnegie Hall and was a vocal fellow at Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute. She has appeared on WQXR’s Young Artists Showcase, was a New Horizons Fellow at the Aspen Summer Music Festival. HGO roles include Countess Ceprano in Rigoletto and Priestess in Aida.

Additional cast members include:

Soula Parassidis, First Lady

HGO Studio Artist Lindsay Kate Brown, Second Lady

HGO Studio Artist Leia Lensing, Third Lady

HGO Studio Artist Richard Trey Smagur, First Armored Man

HGO Studio Artist William Guanbo Su, Second Armored Man

When: Friday, Apr. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 26 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002

Tariff: Tickets range from $25 to $270. Go to houstongrandopera.org/Salome to purchase tickets or call the box

office at 713-228-6737.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO is the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera

Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (67 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and

innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multi-year ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.