​Coronavirus Information

March 5, 2020 – By now you have likely heard about the recently confirmed presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Houston area. The District remains in contact with local, state and federal health agencies, all of which have stated that no action is required of school districts at this time. Until such action is deemed necessary, there are no plans to close schools.

Based on current guidance, it is recommended that schools continue to take the same steps to protect against COVID-19 as are taken to prevent other common communicable diseases such as the cold and flu. While the identification of a new illness can be alarming, together we can continue to help protect our school community by following basic prevention practices. At the campus level we are ensuring sufficient soap and sanitizer supplies are available to students, staff and visitors in all locations, at all times. While maintenance staff is also thoroughly disinfecting frequently used surfaces on a regular basis.

Katy ISD supports our parents’ decisions regarding their child’s well-being and attendance at school. Absences related to this matter will be coded as excused. The District is currently reviewing adjustments to the high school final exam exemption requirements and will provide additional information at a later date.

Finally, as we prepare for spring break, students and staff who are traveling outside of the country are asked to follow all federal regulations when reentering the country that may include medical screenings, quarantine and self-reporting. New enrollees from outside of the United States should contact their campus prior to visiting the school and completing the enrollment process.

March 3, 2020 – Katy ISD continues to closely follow the guidance of federal and state health officials with regard to COVID-19. While there are no confirmed cases in the counties in which Katy ISD is situated, the District is reminding our school community that the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus are the same preventions that are recommended for the spread of the flu and common cold. This includes:

Staying home if you are sick.

Students who demonstrate symptoms of fever must be fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before returning to school.

Cover your coughs/sneezes.

Avoid touching your face, eyes and nose area.

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Washing your hands often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

If no soap and water is available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

With regard to Katy ISD families returning from travel outside of the United States, or new enrollees from outside of the United States, it is expected that families follow federal regulations when reentering the country, including medical screenings, quarantines and self-reporting. We appreciate our families notifying their child’s campus of any recent travel outside of the US and new enrollees contacting their child’s new campus in advance of their arrival to enroll.

Also, please note that while there are travel restrictions in place for countries identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of today there are no travel restrictions or advisories pertaining to COVID-19 within the United States.

District school health officials are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to watch carefully for all developments, as well as communicate any updates until the threat of the virus has passed.

In the meantime, families are encouraged to visit the following sites for additional information:

February 26, 2020 – Katy ISD is closely monitoring information and guidance regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Staff are following the direction and expertise of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas Department of Health and Human Services to help protect our students and surrounding community against the transmission of communicable diseases.

The District is aware that the CDC recently changed the risk warning for an outbreak of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. At this time, there are no confirmed cases in our schools or counties in which Katy ISD is situated.

Katy ISD school health officials are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to watch carefully for all developments, as well as communicate any updates until the threat of the virus has passed.

February 13, 2020: Lackland base has 91 individuals under 14 day quarantine beginning 2/6/2020. Some were solo travelers, others were family groups.

2/11/2020 1 individual (solo traveler) developed fever and was sent to an unidentified San Antonio hospital for isolation in a negative pressure room.

2/12/2020 coronavirus diagnosis confirmed by CDC.

A contact investigation is underway.

February 1, 2020 – What is Coronavirus?

A coronavirus is a type of common virus that can infect your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. They can spread much like cold viruses. Almost everyone gets a coronavirus infection at least once in their life, most likely as a young child.

Most coronaviruses are not dangerous, but some are. Those that cause Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS ) can be deadly.

To learn more about the transmission, symptoms, prevention along with current data, trends and resources go to:

Information Update

With recent news about the coronavirus, you or members of your family may have some questions or concerns. As always, Katy Independent School District continues to follow proper health and safety precautions to ensure the wellbeing of students and staff by taking direction from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as well as our local health departments. The CDC is closely monitoring reports of the novel coronavirus (named 2019-nCoV). For current or updated information you may go to the CDC main website.

Katy ISD has been advised that the risk to the general public, including school-age children, is very low. Local Health Officers continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further advice and information as it becomes available.

The District takes the following measures to ensure a safe learning environment for all students and staff:

Continuously educate students, staff, and community members about the importance of frequent hand washing; covering a cough or sneeze; not touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth; staying home when ill; and other measures to prevent the spread of all communicable disease;

Routinely disinfect campuses with cleaner that is effective against multiple disease-causing viruses and bacteria;

Monitor students for symptoms and refer students to the school nurse for assessment as appropriate;

School nurses exclude students from school attendance according to Department of State Heath Services Guidelines; and

Work with Harris County Public Health and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services for any suspected case of a “Reportable Condition.”

Parents and guardians can help to keep their child, our schools, and community healthy by: