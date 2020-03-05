How to prevent leather shoes from cracking

Investing in high-quality leather shoes is always a good choice since this type of footwear never goes out of style and can last for years and years to come. However, if you want to keep them looking brand new for a long time, you need to take care of them properly. Here are a couple of tips that will help you maintain your leather shoes.

Make sure they are properly cleaned

If you want your shoes to look as good as new for years to come, you need to clean and polish them regularly. Although you can use soap and water to remove dirt and stains, products that are specially designed for tackling these stains will be more efficient. With a small scrubbing brush and circular motions get rid of any loose dirt. After cleansing, give your shoes a good condition by using a cream polish that is clear in color.

Waterproof your shoes

During rainy days protect your shoes by waterproofing them. A lot of top-quality oils for leather shoes have outstanding waterproofing abilities, so feel free to invest in them.

Keep them away from the heater

Although the quickest way to dry your shoes is to put them on the heater, you should never do this with your leather shoes. It will just cause the leather to shrink, loosen the bonding material and put them at risk for cracking. Therefore, simply let them dry slowly in a room with good airflow.

Invest in a shoe cubby or a tree

When your shoes are all jumbled together, they can easily get damaged. Therefore, protect your leather footwear by keeping them in individual boxes or consider investing in a shoe tree. This wooden mannequin can help your shoes keep their original form.