Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Seek Answers from CDC on Coronavirus Response & Next Steps in San Antonio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expressing concern for Texans’ health and safety after an individual, who had traveled to Wuhan, China, was released from isolation at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease (TCID) in San Antonio, despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon confirming the positive test result, the CDC returned the individual to isolation after 12 hours in the San Antonio community, possibly exposing others to the disease.

In the letter, the Senators wrote:

“We understand that COVID-19 is a new virus and we are still learning about the cycle of infection and diagnostic criteria. However, we are deeply concerned that CDC would allow an individual who had tested positive to reenter the community and risk wider public exposure. To this end, we have questions on how this incident occurred and how it can be avoided in the future.”

Following a letter from the CDC to the Texas Health Commissioner explaining the incident and next steps, the Senators added in a statement:

“The health and safety of the people in Texas is our top priority. We need to take every necessary precaution to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect lives, and to do so we need to understand the science and the facts from those on the frontlines in San Antonio, Texas, who bore the brunt of the quarantine. We will continue to push for answers from the CDC and work closely with Governor Abbott and Texas health officials to make sure more individuals do not become infected.”

As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, Sen. Cruz will be holding a hearing tomorrow, March 4, on the role commercial air travel plays in both spreading and containing coronavirus and what Congress can do to prevent further outbreaks. Learn more about the hearing and Sen. Cruz’s efforts to reduce the spread of the disease and protect lives here.